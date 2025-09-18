Morro Bay Chargers flag football team recognized by NFL's L.A. Chargers

This year was a special one for the 5th and 6th grade Morro Bay Chargers flag football team.

“Very special group, very special season. You know, kids did some very special things," said Head Coach and parent Greg Cunningham.

The team went 10-0, capping off its undefeated season with a shutout championship victory at Morro Bay High School.

“We had the whole crowd cheering for us. It was awesome," one player said.

Through Cunningham’s connections, word of their dominant season got back to the Los Angeles Chargers and the unexpected happened.

“I came home last week and there was a box of swag on my doorstep from the L.A. Chargers," he said.

On the box was a note that read, “Congratulations Morro Bay Chargers on an undefeated championship season... have a great season, go Bolts.”

For coach Dan Racine, whose son is on the team, it meant the world.

“it was a big, big, huge smile on his face," Racine said. "He likes watching football with me on Sundays and, you know, you just see the big grin on his face and all the other kids' faces at that. You could tell it meant a lot.”

All the other players couldn’t believe it.

“I started laughing so hard and going crazy. I started jumping to one corner to another corner of the house," one player said.

Another said he couldn't sleep until 10:30 at night due to the excitement.

A shoutout from one of the premier NFL teams that featured a note, jerseys and other items to show that while it’s always important to have fun, when you win as well, it can be that much sweeter.

“There's lessons to be learned and losing, but there's obviously lessons to be learned in winning," Cunningham explained. "The main thing is for the kids to have fun. But when you can have some success mixed in with fun and all the kids want to come back and play next season, I don't think it gets any better than that.”