Morro Bay City Council to decide on potential revenue initiatives

The City of Morro Bay is looking for ways to bring in more money, and the city council will be deciding on a series of recommendations to increase revenue later this month.

The proposals were first brought to the city by the Citizens Finance Advisory Committee (CFAC) back in June, following eight months of research on new revenue sources.

According to the city, between 2019 and 2024, day visitors have declined by 15%. The committee is proposing filling that gap by marketing to Cal Poly students. The plan aims to attract students to town by focusing on participation during the university's Week of Welcome, working with students on senior projects that focus on eco-tourism, and holding monthly food truck meet-ups at Morro Rock. The estimated revenue gain for year one would be $102,500.

Another proposal is to enforce paid parking at Morro Rock during high-volume times. The estimated revenue would be between $300,000 to $500,000.

One frequent Morro Bay visitor says he enjoys the free parking around Morro Bay.

“As far as being in front of the shops, you let them park for half an hour or a couple hours, they’re going to eat, they’re gonna go shopping, they’re gonna spend revenue. It’s a win-win for the community as far as I can see it,” said Benjamin Bosque.

The committee is also recommending development on city-owned properties, decreasing reserves from 45% to 25%, and establishing an enhanced infrastructure finance district.

The city council will decide which recommendations they’ll pursue at a joint meeting with the CFAC on October 21.

