Morro Bay Fire Department gifted drone

Drones are used by fire departments across the country, and now the Morro Bay Fire Department has one too.

The department received the drone as a gift from the Friends of Morro Bay Fire Department nonprofit group, an effort that started a few months ago when Fire Chief Daniel McCrain went to them with the request.

“We’ll purchase that drone and then the fire department will take care of the training and then the ongoing costs after that,” said Mike Groves, Friends of Morro Bay Fire Department Vice President.

Chief McCrain says the drone will help firefighters by giving them an overhead view of incidents, and its infrared camera could be used to help them find lost hikers.

The city council still needs to officially accept the gift. While one resident wrote in with concerns about how the drone could be used around the community, others are happy that this technology is being incorporated.

“Well, if it helps with rapid response, I don’t think anyone could argue with that. And if it was a gift, there’s nothing to argue about as far as I can see,” said Debbie Highfill, Morro Bay resident.

Firefighters won't be able to operate the drone until their drone trainings are completed.