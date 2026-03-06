Morro Bay fish market owner's preliminary hearing postponed

The owner of Giovanni's Fish Market and Galley in Morro Bay was charged with multiple felony counts back in 2023. His preliminary hearing was supposed to take place Thursday morning, but it was delayed again.

Giovanni DeGarimore pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of an assault weapon, one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, one count of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the alleged crimes happened between September 2022 and November 2023.

“He knows he’s innocent, I know he’s innocent but sometimes just the fact that someone’s being charged wrongfully still wears at you, so obviously, he would prefer to put this behind him,” said DeGarimore’s attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu.

He added that he sees DeGarimore’s involvement in the community as a benefit to his case.

“He contributes, he’s an integral part of the Morro Bay community,” Funke-Bilu said.

DeGarimore was present Thursday morning for what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing, where a judge would hear evidence to determine whether the case against him would move forward.

However, Funke-Bilu said the courtroom schedule was too busy, so the hearing was rescheduled.

KSBY News reached out to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, but no one was available to comment.

DeGarimore's preliminary hearing is now set for April 2.