Morro Bay goes high-tech with first-ever drone Independence Day show

On Friday, July 3, 200 drones will take off for Morro Bay's first ever Independence Day drone show.

"Well drone light shows are an alternative to fireworks," said Kyle Pivnick, Sky Elements Vice President. "I never think that they should fully replace fireworks but they can always supplement them in different environments. Some communities find a drone light show to be more beneficial than a firework show.”

Morro Bay recreation services manager Kirk Carmichael told KSBY News that fireworks aren’t a suitable option for the area.

“We’ve got snowy plovers that nest out in our sandspit and we found that fireworks do disrupt them so we’ve moved to other shows," Carmichael said.

The drones will launch from Tidelands Park and head out over the bay.

“They will be visible for many many areas in the city even as far out as Morro Rock because the shows are rather large,” Carmichael said.

The price of the 15-minute show came out to $28,000 with funds coming from a grant from Visit Morro Bay and the Friends of the Harbor Department.

“Every image, logo, text, anything you see in the sky is completely made from scratch from one of our in house animators,” Pivnick said.

“The detail that we added to our drone selection it really represents Morro Bay and the celebration of the 250th year,” said Angelica Jaspen, recreation supervisor.

The event is happening Friday, July 3, from 6 p.m. to 9:30pm. If there is heavy fog or rain that could potentially cancel the event, a decision left up to the drone pilot.