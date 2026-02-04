Morro Bay High School basketball team reunites 50 years after championship run

In 1976, the Morro Bay High School boys basketball team won the CIF 1A Southern Section Championship. Fifty years later, they reunited at their old stomping grounds to be honored.

Dozens of people filled the cafeteria at Morro Bay High School on Tuesday, celebrating, laughing, and reminiscing on their time as Pirates.

Sal Cardinale, head coach of the '76 team, shared what it was like to see some of his players again after so many years.

“It just brings back a lot of wonderful memories,” Cardinale said.

Cardinale was 23 years old when he led the team. He said that he started working at the school as part of his student teaching assignment.

The team to this day holds the only section title for Morro Bay High School boys basketball.

“We were ranked one, first ranking, and we went 26-2 and of course won the 1A championship,” Cardinale said.

Although titles are good, there's something else Coach Cardinale cherishes more.

“Seeing how well my athletes have gone after they graduated from Morro Bay High School,” Cardinale said.

One who continued playing sports is Shawn Cuhn, who was also the division player of the year that season.

“Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and played a couple years in minor league baseball when I got released. I was lucky enough to go back and earn some basketball scholarships and played four years of college basketball,” Cuhn said.

Jackson Wheeler flew in from Hawaii, where he used to coach at the University of Hawaii, appearing at multiple NCAA and NIT tournaments.

“I called him a lot, you know, when I first got into the business and I actually went and recruited some of his players when he was a junior college coach," Wheeler said. "But you never lose touch with the people who had a big influence on your life."

Ron Clark Geiger was the manager for the team and would tape up the players' ankles, inspiring his career as an orthopedic surgeon.

"My transition from high school as a student resulted in my education as a medical doctor and my ability to, in fact, take care of patients and athletes,” Geiger said.

A ceremony was held at halftime during Tuesday's game in the old gym where that ’76 team used to play before packed crowds.

It was also important for the team to remember those members who have since passed away.

"My brother was really the heart and soul of the team," Wheeler said. "He was not the best player but he was the toughest kid; he was the most competitive. He was the point guard of the team and never let us take a break."

Everyone on the team said that it was nice coming back and seeing that people still care 50 years later, connecting the past with the present.