Morro Bay transit riders can expect potential route changes in the coming months

Many people in Morro Bay rely on public transportation to get around town. That includes Richard Dorflinger, who uses the bus frequently to get to the Senior Center.

“Usually, it’s here or I pick it up at the park or sometimes other locations when I have other things I want to do,” Dorflinger said.

Riders in Morro Bay can expect some potential changes coming with the short-range transit plan.

For routes 12 and 15, it would mean connections for buses going both north and south.

“So the consultant came up with this idea of splitting the route into two routes, so essentially making it, instead of a loop, it’ll make it a figure eight and where it crosses, there it hooks up with the route 12 and route 15 buses,” said Jeoff Straw, Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Executive Director.

That change would save the city $7,100 annually and add 700 trips.

“The trolleys operate only on weekends during the peak travel season and then the regular buses like these, the smaller deviated fixed route only operates Monday through Friday," Straw said.

But another recommendation could change that, offering bus services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

According to RTA, 27% of people surveyed said they would use the weekend service.

That would cost the city $67,000 and add 3,100 trips.

Dorflinger said he enjoys the service but that the decision needs to be economically feasible.

“Cause sometimes I’m the only one on the bus, which is disappointing cause it’s a nice service and I would think more people would utilize it,” Dorflinger said.

Straw said they’re looking at different ways to market and increase ridership, adding that connecting the routes is the first step. They hope to roll out the route 12 and 15 connection in July.

The topic will go before the Morro Bay City Council in March for final approval.