North Coast communities see rise in visitors leading up to Memorial Day

Memorial Day along San Luis Obispo County’s North Coast has been busy, even before the holiday weekend started.

“Not last Thursday but the Thursday before and ever since then it’s just gotten more and more and more and more, and it’s been a really great weekend,” said Kirk Sowell, Frankie and Lola's Front Street Cafe co-owner.

Sowell told KSBY News that this is their busiest Memorial Day weekend in a while.

“I think for Memorial Day weekend this is one of the biggest ones we’ve had since Covid," Sowell said. "I think people, there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world and I think people are itching to get out and have a good time and go to the ocean.”

One of those visitors is Oscar Sarafian, who is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and came to Morro Bay to see his dad.

“It was kind of spur of the moment. I found some reasonable fares — $500 bucks roundtrip and I bought it two days ahead of time,” Sarafian said.

He added that his dad is a veteran.

“Navy veteran, he’s a submariner, and I got a stepfather who was in the Navy as well. He was a corpsman, so I’ll think of them often today, even though I’m right next to my dad,” Serafian said.

While other locals continued with their routines, like Chuck Mills, who is part of a hiking group that gathers twice weekly.

“And we do our hike," said Mills, a Los Osos resident. "It’s an older group. We call ourselves SLO hikers. We may be changing to SLO strollers one of these days.”

Mills said there were other factors he considered when deciding to stay local for Memorial Day.

“I didn’t want to put up with the traffic," he said.