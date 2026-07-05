People turn out for first-ever drone show in Morro Bay

People poured into Morro Bay on Friday for something the city has never seen before: its first-ever drone show.

Food, people, dancing, and music filled Tidelands Park for Morro Bay's early Fourth of July festivities.

"I think it's fabulous and I think it's lovely that July the third because it's a nice three-day weekend," said Morro Bay resident Scotty Morris.

Being a Morro Bay resident for more than 50 years, Morris says she didn't have to worry about parking for the event.

"Walked down and then walk up the stairs, and I have my two grandchildren here from Salt Lake City, so my husband, and we have neighbors, and the whole gang is here," Morris said.

Her grandchildren were also excited for the event.

"I've heard my nana talk about the drones a lot, so that's going to be pretty exciting, and then I just like music," said Rawlin Monell.

"I want to see the drones," said James Monell.

And while drones aren't fireworks, neither kid minded.

"It's a good substitute," Rawlin Monell said.

"Yeah, they're both bright, so I agree," James Monell said.

Others who came from out of town decided to stay a little longer when they learned about the drone show and festivities.

"The stage set up, and we saw everything kind of getting coordinated, the tape coming up, and I was like, 'They're gonna have fun tomorrow,' and here we are, we ended up staying again, so we're excited to be a part of it," said Bianca Raven from Bakersfield.

The drone show's price tag came out to about $28,000 with funds coming from a grant from Visit Morro Bay and Friends of the Harbor Department.