Public dock in Morro Bay closed following boat collision

A chainlink fence now blocks off an area that used to be a public dock in Morro Bay.

The public mariner dock is located along the south end of the Embarcadero and has been closed off since Sept. 10 when a 90-foot boat collided with it, causing two pier pilings to detach.

“I used to, like, just walk down, get right close to the water, just like I did up the Embarcadero a little bit. Just kinda be just close enough to dip your finger in it there,” said Alan Mayer of Morro Bay.

According to a recent Harbor Advisory Board staff report, the boat was heading to the Tidelands dock when it lost control of its shifting system and crashed into the public mariner dock.

The dock and pier were closed as a safety measure and the walkway and dock were later removed, according to the staff report. It states that a repair plan is being worked on to restore the dock and reopen the public space.

“I kinda wonder how long it’ll take to get it fixed, but it’ll take up as long as it takes here,” Mayer said.

There is still no word yet on the cost or potential timeline for repairs.

