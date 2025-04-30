Residents urge SLO County Supervisors to adopt 2-year moratorium on BESS projects

Many residents from Morro Bay and nearby communities voiced their concerns Tuesday morning at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting regarding battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and fires like those at Moss Landing.

“We’re asking for a two-year moratorium on BESS countywide. When these fires happen, everybody stops and says, 'What are we doing?'” said Jeanne Marie Colby, Morro Bay resident.

Several people asked the supervisors to support a new assembly bill, AB 434. If passed, it would prohibit a public agency from authorizing the construction of a BESS facility until January 1, 2028.

“It also requires the state fire marshal to adopt guidelines and minimum standards to prevent fires and protect nearby communities,” said Rachel Wilson, Cayucos resident.

“Supporting that bill is one way to go,” Colby said.

Many people also explained why they believe a two-year moratorium countywide is a good option.

“We have a lot of wildlife throughout our county. And even in the hills, there are other dangers like fire, which is why BESS would not be safe here,” Colby said.

“We need a system that is safe, and safe should have a concrete definition,” said another speaker.

In January of this year, the City of Morro Bay passed a two-year moratorium on BESS projects, but some people in the community say that's not enough.

“This would allow the city to learn more about BESS systems and to figure out safe siting requirements,” Wilson said.

Across the state, Orange County and Solano County have already adopted moratoriums on BESS facilities.

“Let’s add our name to the list. Better safe than sorry,” said one speaker.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson says the board takes the safety of its citizens seriously. A 4/5 vote would be needed for a two-year urgency ordinance to be approved. A finding that there is an immediate threat would also be needed.

Supervisors did not take action following the public comment on Tuesday.