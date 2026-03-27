San Luis Obispo County reports first case of bird flu in a marine mammal

For the first time, a dead sea lion found in San Luis Obispo County has tested positive for H5N1, commonly known as bird flu.

The animal was reportedly found on Morro Strand State Beach.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say that while the risk of H5N1 to the public is low, people are urged to avoid approaching marine mammals and sea birds, especially those that appear sick, injured or deceased.

In February, several elephant seal pups at Año Nuevo State Park in San Mateo County tested positive for bird flu. That was the first time H5N1 had ever been detected in marine mammals anywhere in California.

According to the California Department of Public Health, human cases of bird flu are rare, and the last confirmed human case of bird flu in California was in January 2025. The virus is typically spread to humans via infected dairy cows, poultry or wildlife. Human cases are typically mild with symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, fever, body aches, and vomiting, but can be more serious.

If you come across sick or dead wildlife, report it to:

