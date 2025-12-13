See how participants are preparing for the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade

People packed along the Embarcadero, floating lights, and even an inflatable abominable snowman are some of the sights you can expect to see in the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade.

Dane Jacobs, owner of Lost Isle Adventures, says his business has participated in the lighted boat parade for 10 years. This year, he is entering the "Angler," a 50-foot whale watching boat, as well as their tiki boat.

Valentina Saldaña // KSBY

“This is the first year I can remember in a very, very long time where the weather is going to be phenomenal, so we’re looking for light winds, glassy conditions and it’s been warm," Jacobs said.

He added that the prep for the parade has been fun, and this year, they are testing out some new lights.

“We had the opportunity of getting a lot more modernized LED lights, so now you can control everything on your phone, which is really cool," Jacobs said. "So the pattern of the lights, the look of them, the color scheme, and all that. So I think... I don’t know if we’re gonna win, but we’ll be hopefully a good entry.”

Marcelo Korodini, an employee at Lost Isle Adventures, helped with the parade prep and said that he enjoys decorating.

“Wrapping itself only took about 30 minutes,” Korodini said. "It has a bunch of house batteries, so on board we have a pretty good-sized fridge and a microwave. We tie all the lights into there just so we don’t burn anything up.”

Lost Isle allows people to be a part of the parade if they purchase a ticket.

“Have cocktails and cruise around and then if you’re gonna be the captain of the boat while you’re on the boat parade, you need some help because it’s kind of hard to drive in the dark with a lot of little boats around," Jacobs said.

The unique parade has been going on for about four decades, making it a staple for those in the community and for visitors. That's why Jacobs recommends those planning to attend get there early for parking and to find a good view.

The boat parade will take place Saturday, December 13, from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. along the Morro Bay Embarcadero.