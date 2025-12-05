SLO CAL Open surf competition kicks off at Morro Rock

Dozens of surfers are competing to qualify in the World Surf League tournament while community members gather near Morro Rock to watch the SLO CAL Open.

Molly Cano, Vice President of Marketing at Visit SLO CAL, says the tournament also welcomes many people from out of the area, including friends and family members of the surfers and other visitors.

“We get to welcome over 144 competitors, surfers here to Morro Bay," Cano said.

One of those surfers is Makai Bray from San Clemente, who placed first during his heat match, moving him to the next round.

“I’m super stoked to make it. I started off with a good wave in the beginning and then I backed it up really fast, so it was a good surf heat in the beginning and then kind of fell at the end and then kind of waited for a good wave and was able to back it up again, so I’m super stoked," Bray said.

This time around, the tournament landed during a King Tide, which is one of the highest tides of the year, caused by the sun and moon aligning.

“With Morro Bay, it’s always like you don’t really want the high tide, you want the low tide, but sometimes it’ll get too low with the King Tide and it’s always harder to surf," Bray said.

Cano says the SLO CAL Open helps bring nationwide recognition to the area, also helping the local economy.

“But it also helps continue to support our local businesses, it helps support our restaurants, and our shops throughout the entire SLO CAL area," Cano said.

Kirk Sowell co-owns Frankie and Lola’s Front Street Cafe and says they see an increase in business during these tournaments.

"They come in for full breakfast, they come in for the heavy-duty pancakes, burritos, the whole nine yards… chilaquiles, you know, whatever they can really bulk up on and get some energy out in that cold, cold water," Sowell said.

Sowell says the event also brings in new customers.

“It’s nice to see the different groups of people that come in and the different families we get to talk to and find out who won or who did good and what they’re up to the next couple of days after that," Sowell said.

The SLO CAL Open will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Sunday, December 7. For more information and to watch a livestream, you can visit the World Surf League website.