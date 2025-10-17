Tennis court renovations complete at Monte Young Park in Morro Bay

Players at Monte Young Park in Morro Bay are swinging back into action following a two-year project on the tennis courts.

The new surface was the final step of the makeover.

“The surface here is a rough surface, so it slows the ball down, where before, there was hardly any roughness on the surface on the old courts, they were just slick… and so it made it a little tougher,” said Chris Hudson, who frequently plays tennis at Monte Park.

City of Morro Bay

Following a storm last winter, the courts had to close for a few months. The work made up the first phase of the project.

"So we had to close the tennis courts at that point," said Carlos Mendoza, City of Morro Bay Maintenance Division Manager. "They were closed for about two to three months at that point until we were able to remove the fencing, contract out, and have the fencing reinstalled."

Along with wind screens, a net was also added on top of the fence to prevent any tennis balls from leaving the court.

"The wind screens are dynamite, they make a big difference in the playability," Hudson said.

Mendoza said that the project cost $36,000 and came voter voter-approved tax measures Q and E.

He also said that the City received a letter from the tennis club of Morro Bay following the renovations.

"Just saying how grateful they were about the tennis courts being resurfaced and how pleased they were on the way they were resurfaced," Mendoza said.