The Marine Mammal Center addressing spike in domoic acid cases on Central Coast

In the most recent bird flu outbreak in marine mammals there was one positive case in San Luis Obispo County over a month and a half ago.

“We’re still keeping an eye on that might come up but we are less concerned about that and moving into more of preparing for the possibility of things like domoic acid," said Shayla Zink, Operations Coordinator at The Marine Mammal Center in Morro Bay.

Domoic acid is a neurotoxin caused by algae blooms, which occur due to warmer sea surface temperatures and nutrients in the water. Fish will eat that algae, then sea lions eat the fish, causing them to have symptoms.

“A lot of severe neurological symptoms when they’re affected by this so they can have seizures, disorientation, lethargy," Zink said.

The Marine Mammal Center has taken in 13 sea lions showing signs of domoic acid poisoning since late march, and with temperatures rising soon, more cases are expected. Warmer waters can also cause food availability to shift.

“Malnutrition and really struggling small pups that also have a harder time learning to go out and forage on their own,” Zink said.

Zink told KSBY News that it’s important to keep your distance if you see a marine mammal on shore and call them if they look in distress.

They also said that the Morro Bay facility is closer to relocating to Cayucos Sanitary District property.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to have negotiations for a ground lease and we are also working on a use permit to submit to the County of San Luis Obispo for a whole new facility,” said Aliah Meza, senior manager at the Morro Bay facility.

Which would allow for growth.

“Having more impact as well, having more pens, having a bigger facility so that way we can care for more animals that strand here in San Luis Obispo,” Meza said.