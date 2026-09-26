Youth night brings cheerleaders of all ages together on Morro Bay's sideline

Beyond the football field every Friday night, the cheer squad brings the energy, but this week, there were small, new faces joining the efforts in Morro Bay.

Friday night was youth night at Morro Bay High, a tradition taking place at the school for a few years, where young cheerleaders practice with high school cheerleaders and then perform with them at a game.

“They were super shy and nervous coming in, but then when they came in, all of our girls were lined up cheering them on, so they immediately were like, 'Oh, okay, it’ll be fun and then as soon as we started, they just broke out of their shells,” said Cheyenne Rosenlieb, Morro Bay High School varsity cheer coach.

Sara Stock and Tobi Rojas, both senior cheerleaders, told KSBY News they enjoy teaching the younger girls and feel like it brings the groups together.

“The past years we’ve done it, they come here so we actually get to talk to all of them and hang out with all of them, and I think that it’s just a much better community because we get to teach them how to do it instead of just having one cheerleader that we know,” Rojas said.

“We know a few of the girls, like, some are siblings, some are like family members and stuff like that; they come and cheer with us, and I think it really just get to know, the little girls that want to be cheerleaders one day,” Stock said.

Rosenlieb said it’s important to bridge the age gap between the girls.

“Cause I remember when I was little, and I’d see the older girls at the football games and be like, ‘Oh, I want to do that,’ and then I even did a youth night when I was younger, so them just being able to do that and look up to somebody and just do what they want to do or get interested in, I think is really important,” Rosenlieb said.

Dancing alongside each other, all the cheerleaders hit the baseline.

“We’re going to be stunting with them," Stock said. "So, like, a few of them got a chance to fly at our practice, and so they’re going to be able to have the full, like, the crowd is going to be on them and get their moment and all that.”

Rosenlieb said youth night this also serves as a fundraiser to help the cheer squad with things like travel uniforms and new equipment.