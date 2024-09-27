Nathaniel McGuire charged in federal complaint after Santa Maria courthouse explosion

The Santa Maria man suspected of committing the bomb attack that injured five at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse on Wednesday is being charged in a federal criminal complaint, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

20-year-old Santa Maria resident Nathaniel James McGuire is charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive. He is expected to make his first appearance Friday afternoon in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, McGuire could face between seven and 40 years in federal prison.

“Make no mistake, we are committed to holding Mr. McGuire accountable for this blatant act of violence," said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office, in a news release.

New details on the arrest and investigation have also been released by the U.S. Attorney's office.

A search of McGuire's red Ford Mustang car that was parked outside of the courthouse revealed that the suspect was carrying a suspected bomb, a shotgun, a rifle, ammunition, a flare gun, a box of fireworks, and 10 Molotov cocktails.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, McGuire allegedly exclaimed that the government had taken his guns and that everyone needed to fight, rise up, and rebel.

Officials say law enforcement later determined the bomb in McGuire's car was safe.

Upon authorities' search of the suspect's home, they found papers that appeared to be recipes for explosive material, an empty can with nails glued to the outside, used and unused fireworks, black powder, and a duffel bag containing matches.

“This defendant’s alleged misconduct was chilling,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada in a news release. “Not only did he injure five people and traumatize many more, but he possessed a cache of weapons that would have allowed him to wreak even greater destruction had he not been stopped.”

The explosion happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries including burns, according to Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said at Wednesday's press conference in front of the courthouse that "there is no additional threat to public safety at this time" and that "this incident is not tied to transnational terrorism and the suspect has no known ties to terrorist groups."

The FBI and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly still investigating the matter.

“This was a shocking and unprecedented crime in our county, but, in spite of its audacity, the security of the Santa Maria courthouse was maintained,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown in a news release.