Recount for SLO County supervisor race terminated Thursday

The recount for the San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor race has been terminated, according to County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

In a press release Thursday morning, the clerk-recorder's office said that Darcia Stebbens, who initially requested the recount, had submitted a request to halt it. In addition, officials explained that Stebbens did not make the daily deposit required to keep the recount process going, so in accordance with California Elections Code, the recount was terminated.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson won the November General Election by just 13 votes over challenger Dr. Bruce Jones.

The recount began on December 19, a week after the clerk-recorder's office received the request from Stebbens. She had asked for a visual inspection of the ballots along with any "relevant material" and a manual recount of the ballots.

Per state guidelines, the person requesting a recount is responsible for paying for it.

As of Wednesday, Stebbens had already paid $45,975 for the recount and would have needed to pay an additional $6,875.28 on Thursday to continue it, according to Cano. The total cost was expected to be more than $80,000.

Cano added that by Wednesday, six of the 27 precincts involved in the recount had been manually tallied and the results so far remained the same. One ballot was discovered to have been cast in a timely manner but not counted in the orginal ballot count; however, it was not one of the six precincts that had been counted so far in the recount.

