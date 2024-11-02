Psychiatrists find 43% of adults are more stressed this year than in 2023. The election is one of the culprits

Anxiety is increasing across the U.S. with 43% of adults feeling more stressed this year than last, according to a 2024 American Psychiatric Association poll.
Among top concerns, 73% of people cited the 2024 election, with other major stressors including current events, the economy, and gun violence.
To help ease election-related stress, Transitions-Mental Health Association suggests:
- Set boundaries with the news cycle
- Unplug from social media
- Practice self-care
- Prepare for a potentially difficult discussion
- Talk to someone about your stress and anxiety
- Acknowledge and accept your feelings around the election
- Set time limits on discussions about stressful topics
- Call the Transitions- Mental Health Hotline 24/7 at 800-783-0607 for additional support