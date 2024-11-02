Watch Now
Psychiatrists find 43% of adults are more stressed this year than in 2023. The election is one of the culprits

Anxiety is increasing across the U.S. with 43% of adults feeling more stressed this year than last, according to a 2024 American Psychiatric Association poll.

Among top concerns, 73% of people cited the 2024 election, with other major stressors including current events, the economy, and gun violence.

To help ease election-related stress, Transitions-Mental Health Association suggests:

  • Set boundaries with the news cycle
  • Unplug from social media
  • Practice self-care
  • Prepare for a potentially difficult discussion
  • Talk to someone about your stress and anxiety 
  • Acknowledge and accept your feelings around the election 
  • Set time limits on discussions about stressful topics
  • Call the Transitions- Mental Health Hotline 24/7 at 800-783-0607 for additional support
