30 years since disappearance, Kristin Smart is remembered and sheriff vows continued search

This Monday, May 25, marks 30 years since 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart disappeared from the university campus.

While Smart's body has never been found, a fellow student, Paul Flores, was convicted of her murder in 2022. Flores was the last person to be seen with Smart as they walked back to the dorms from an off-campus party.

Earlier this month, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office conducted a multi-day search at the Arroyo Grande home of Flores' mother. Investigators searched both the inside and outside of the home, using ground-penetrating radar and testing the soil. They even excavated a section of the yard.

While the sheriff said soil testing yielded results consistent with human decomposition, no human remains were found. They said items found during the excavation are being analyzed as part of the investigation.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson released a statement on Monday, saying, "Today, we remember Kristin. A young woman whose life was stolen far too soon, but whose memory has never faded. For three decades, her family has carried the unimaginable weight of not knowing where she is, while our community has continued to hold onto hope that one day she will finally be brought home."

Sheriff Parkinson said the sheriff's office "will continue to pursue leads, conduct searches, and follow every path that could help us find Kristin."

He said that Flores' conviction did not bring the case to a close.

"To the Smart family: we continue to stand with you. And to our community: thank you for never giving up on Kristin," Parkinson said. "Our commitment remains unwavering. Until Kristin is brought home, this mission is not over."

Paul Flores is serving a sentence of 25 years to life at Corcoran State Prison.

