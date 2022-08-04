Acquaintances of Paul Flores, Kristin Smart testify in court

Two more witnesses took the stand Thursday in the murder trial of Paul and Ruben Flores, who are charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

A pool-playing acquaintance of Paul Flores and an acquaintance of Kristin Smart were called to give testimony.

Mario Garcia, an acquaintance of Kristin Smart, and Felipe Arias, a pool-playing acquaintance of Paul Flores, were questioned in front of a courtroom full of jurors and the Smart family.

Mario Garcia

Laura Dickinson/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Mario Garcio testifies Aug. 4 about seeing Paul Flores with a black eye in 1996.

Garcia, a 26-year-old junior at Cal Poly in 1996, was first on the witness stand Thursday.

He said he played pool with Paul in Paul’s dorm from time to time during the final quarter of that school year and testified that he saw Paul the week after Kristin’s disappearance.

Garcia told San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle in court that he noticed Paul had a black eye and that he was acting in a nervous, edgy way.

Laura Dickinson/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Mario Garcia on the stand Aug. 4, 2022

Garcia said that Paul had a hat on and was wearing it lower than one would normally wear a hat when he saw him that next week.

Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, then questioned Garcia on whether Paul regularly wore a hat. Garcia replied that he did not recall.

Sanger also asked Garcia if Paul was “generally a nice guy” when they hung out, and Garcia replied that he was.

Next on the stand was Felipe Arias, a freshman at Cal Poly living in the Trinity dorms and an acquaintance of Kristin Smart during the 1995-96 school year.

Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com The trial against Paul and Ruben Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart continues in Salinas with more witness testimonies. Felipe Arias, friend of Kristin Smart, testifies. (Laura Dickinson, The Tribune San Luis Obispo, CA)

Felipe Arias

Arias said he met Kristin Smart at a fraternity party and on two occasions, she stayed with him in his dorm room in the months leading up to her disappearance.

During one of the stays, Arias said Smart left a CD and sandals.

Sanger said Arias had told investigators during a July 1996 interview that Smart had stayed with him five or six times, either in his bed or on the couch. Arias replied that she had twice stayed in his bed and could have stayed on the couch on a few other occasions.

Laura Dickinson/The Tribune San Luis Obispo Paul Flores looks ahead as an acquaintance of Kristin Smart testifies Aug. 4, 2022

Both witnesses, who are Cal Poly graduates, were excused for the day but are subject to being recalled for further questioning.

Monterey County Judge Jennifer O’Keefe is expected to hear a motion Thursday afternoon from several media organizations to unseal case documents, including the protective order prohibiting anyone involved in the trail to talk with media about the case.

Court will be out of session Friday but will return for more proceedings on Monday morning.