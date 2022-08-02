Former Kristin Smart classmate cross examined as court resumes Tuesday

The Kristin Smart murder trial resumed Tuesday with cross examination of Steven Fleming, a former classmate of Kristin Smart.

The 19-year-old freshman went missing over Memorial Day weekend in 1996 after leaving an off-campus party.

Witnesses said Paul Flores was the last person to be seen with her. He was a longtime person-of-interest in the case prior to his and his father’s April 2021 arrests.

KSBY Paul and Ruben Flores in court Aug. 2, 2022

Paul was charged with murder in connection with Smart’s disappearance. His father, Ruben, was charged as an accessory, accused of helping cover up the crime.

As court began for the day Tuesday morning, Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, asked Fleming about his friendship with Kristin as well as his attraction to Kristin's former roommate.

KSBY Steven Fleming is cross examined by defense attorney Robert Sanger Aug. 2, 2022

Sanger pressed Fleming about his knowledge of Paul leading up to Kristin's disappearance. Fleming, while at times appearing to become frustrated, said he knew of him, but did not know Paul by name.

Fleming also recalled speaking with multiple other female students before publicity surrounding Paul Flores began surfacing. Fleming testified that the other students told him Paul "made them feel weird."

KSBY Steven Fleming continues testifying Aug. 2, 2022 during the Kristin Smart murder trial

Fleming could not provide Sanger with any details about what they said or when the conversations happened.

Sanger also asked Fleming if he remembered telling the FBI last year that he was not 100 percent sure that Paul Flores was guilty after saying the opposite during his testimony in court on Monday.

Referencing another interview Fleming had with the FBI in 1999, Sanger questioned Fleming on whether he recalled telling agents he had seen Paul in Kristin's dorm room up to six times during winter quarter of 1996.

KSBY Steven Fleming testifies Aug. 2, 2022 during the Kristin Smart murder trial

Sanger asked Fleming how he knew about this information since Fleming may have not been living in Muir Hall at the time and since none of Kristin's other friends from college told investigators they had seen Paul in her room.

Fleming said he did not recall.

During cross examination from Ruben Flores' attorney, Harold Mesick, he asked Fleming why he had not come forward to authorities immediately following Kristin's disappearance.

KSBY Ruben Flores' attorney, Harold Mesick, in court Aug. 2, 2022

Fleming responded that he was young and had a fear and distrust from police at the time.

Court was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon.

The trial, which is expected to last into October, is taking place in Salinas after being moved out of San Luis Obispo County.

If convicted, Paul faces a sentence of 25 years-to-life behind bars. Ruben faces a sentence of three years in prison.