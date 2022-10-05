Closing arguments to begin for Ruben Flores in Kristin Smart murder case

Closing arguments in the case against Ruben Flores will get underway Wednesday morning in a Salinas courtroom.

Tuesday afternoon, closing arguments for Paul’s case concluded, allowing his jury to begin deliberating.

They’re tasked with sifting through months of evidence presented during the Kristin Smart murder trial and determining whether they believe Paul killed the Cal Poly freshman.

A separate jury will decide whether they believe Paul’s rather, Ruben, acted as an accessory and helped hide the body.

Paul and Ruben were arrested in April 2021 in connection with Kristin’s May 1996 disappearance from the Cal Poly campus.

Witnesses said he was the last person to be seen with her following an off-campus party.

For years, authorities only considered Paul a person of interest in the case and did not name him as a suspect until shortly before his arrest.

The prosecution told jurors this week that the evidence is clear and shows Kristin Smart is dead and was killed by Paul Flores; however, the defense argues that the case is straight forward and there is no evidence of a murder.

If or when verdicts are reached in both cases, they will be read back-to-back, with only jurors for Paul present when his verdict is announced and the same for the reading of Ruben’s verdict.

If convicted, Paul faces a sentence of 25 years to life. Ruben faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

