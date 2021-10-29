"Dateline" to feature Kristin Smart case Friday night

An all-new "Dateline" airing Friday night will spotlight the latest developments in the Kristin Smart case.

Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared after a party in 1996.

The last person to be seen with her, Paul Flores, and his father, Ruben, were arrested this past April in connection with her disappearance and murder.

In September, following a lengthy preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that there is sufficient evidence to move the case forward to trial.

In network TV exclusive interviews, Kristin's brother and a former student who was at the party Smart attended will speak with Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz.

Mankiewicz also interviews insiders close to the case, including "Your Own Backyard" podcast creator Chris Lambert and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Click here to watch a preview.

The two-hour "Dateline" starts at 9 p.m. on KSBY. It will also feature exclusive interviews and new details in the Alex Murdaugh case.