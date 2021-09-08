'Your Own Backyard' podcaster could testify during Flores prelim Wednesday

“Your Own Backyard” podcaster Chris Lambert could take the stand Wednesday during the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

Lambert’s testimony, if it takes place, would begin around 9 a.m. in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. The judge is also expected to hear an objection to a subpoena requiring the podcaster to provide documents related to Kristin’s case.

It was not immediately known whether Lambert’s testimony would be pushed due to previous delays in the hearing, now in its sixth week.

Paul and Ruben are charged in the 1996 death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Paul is charged with murder and his father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory.

In court on Tuesday, two archaeologists involved in the use of ground-penetrating radar were called to the stand to testify about a search done at Ruben's Arroyo Grande home on March 15 and 16 of this year.

They used ground-penetrating radar on 11 different spots on the property, looking for human remains, and said they identified four anomalies of interest where the soil showed a disturbance beneath the surface.

KSBY is in court and will provide updates throughout the day as they become available.