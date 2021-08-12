One of last people to see Kristin Smart before disappearance to resume testimony Thursday

Prosecutors and the defense team will wrap up week two of the preliminary hearing on Thursday for Paul and Ruben Flores.

The father and son face charges in connection with Kristin Smart's 1996 disappearance from Cal Poly.

On Wednesday, the defense filed a motion to disqualify the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case, citing claims of bias involving the DA’s Office and purple ties worn during the evidence hearing.

The motion hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Before court ended for the day, Timothy Davis, one of the last people to see Kristin Smart alive the night she disappeared, took the stand.

His direct examination will continue Thursday.

Following the preliminary hearing, which is now expected to last through the end of the month, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence in the case against Paul and Ruben to move forward to trial.

KSBY’s Megan Healy is in the courtroom and will have updates on KSBY and KSBY.com as they become available.