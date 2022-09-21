Defense calls first witness in Kristin Smart murder trial

After the prosecution rested Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial, it’s now the defense’s turn to call witnesses to the stand.

First up was a professor and forensic scientist who also looked at evidence collected from under the deck of Ruben Flores' Arroyo Grande home.

Dr. David Carter, a professor at Chaminade University in Hawaii, has spent the past 20 years studying what happens to bodies after death.

He’s an expert in forensic taphonomy, not just decomposition but other postmortem outcomes as well, like mummification.

Paul Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, contacted Dr. Carter and asked him to look at evidence and photographs collected by investigators from under Ruben’s deck in March and April of 2021.

Evidence shown during the Kristin Smart murder trial Sept. 21, 2022

Sanger asked if he saw any evidence that a body had ever been buried there. Dr. Carter said he saw no evidence in the photographs. Sanger also asked him what typically happens when a body decomposes and how much fluid would be released.

Dr. Carter told jurors that it can be difficult to talk about or hear about what happens after death, but decomposing bodies are “messy” and he would expect see what he calls “artifacts” in the area, like bones, hair or teeth, all of which take a very long time to breakdown.

Dr. Carter said typically clothing or other non-biological items remain as well.

Dr. David Carter is the first witness called by the defense in the Kristin Smart murder trial

Sanger asked Dr. Carter if he’d requested or seen any of the soil samples personally. Dr. Carter said he’s requested them but has not been given access to them or seen them in person.

During cross examination, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle asked how long Dr. Carter has been in California and if he’d gone to the Arroyo Grande home in person.

Dr. Carter said he arrived on Monday and had not been to the site. Peuvrelle also asked if a body had been dug back up and removed, would he still expect to see those types of “artifacts?”

Soil sample evidence presented in court Sept. 21, 2022

Dr. Carter admitted those could have been dug up and removed as well.

During questioning, a lot was made of the staining found in the soil. When questioned by Sanger, Dr. Carter said it appeared most likely to be naturally-occurring discoloration found in sandy soil, but when pressed by Peuvrelle, he said bodies do typically leave darker stains in the soil often in an egg or oval shape, sometimes even creating an outline of the body.

It also came out during testimony Wednesday that most of Dr. carter's research had been done on non-human decomposition including sheep, rats and pigs, but he does have more recent experience with a research program where bodies are donated for the specific purpose of studying human decomposition.

Ruben Flores and his attorney, Harold Mesick, in court Sept. 21, 2022

Dr. Carter was also asked if he was being paid for his testimony. He told the court the defense team offered to pay him, but he declined saying he felt like this is part of his job as a professor, to offer up expertise to the broader community. He said the defense team only paid for his travel and hotel expenses.

Testimony was expected to resume Wednesday afternoon.

Paul and Ruben Flores are on trial for the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who was a 19-year-old freshman when she disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May 1996.

While her body has never been found, she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul is charged with her murder. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory, accused of helping cover up the crime.

The trial was moved out of San Luis Obispo and is taking place in Salinas. It was expected to last into October, but the judge has indicated things are moving along ahead of schedule.

