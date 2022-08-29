Developer of Ruben Flores' home, former roommate testify in Kristin Smart murder trial

The Kristin Smart murder trial resumed Monday after a delay over an unnamed "evidence issue" on Friday.

Paul and Ruben Flores are on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May 1996 after an off-campus party.

Witnesses say Paul Flores was the last person to be seen with her. Paul is charged with the 19-year-old’s murder while his father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory, accused of helping hide the body.

A contractor who built Ruben’s home and a former roommate who lived in the house from 2010 to 2020 were both on the witness stand Monday, but before testimony could begin, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe met with several jurors independently to discuss conflicts in attendance.

This latest delay followed an early end to proceedings on Friday after only about 15 minutes of testimony.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, the contractor who built the house Ruben currently lives in started answering questions.

Pool photo Contractor Ed Chadwick on the stand Aug. 29, 2022

Developer Ed Chadwell described the steep slope of the lot and construction of the home’s foundation, which required digging down to solid rock sometimes as deep as eight feet under the soil.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle asked Chadwell if they found any remains under or near the house when workers were building the deck and if any serious injuries were reported by workers.

Pool photo A photo shown in court Aug. 29 of Ruben Flores' home under construction

Chadwell answered no to both questions while also explaining how Ruben and Susan Flores agreed to purchase the house while it was under construction. It was completed and handed over to the Flores’ in August of 1991.

During Cross examination, Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, showed Chadwell some of the building plans and permit application as well as several pictures of the house while it was under construction.

Pool photo A portion of Ruben Flores' home shown in court Aug. 29, 2022

Sanger had the builder explain how the deck was built and describe any modifications to the home’s foundation once it was under construction. He also showed Chadwell some pink construction twine and asked him if it was similar to what he used to mark out the foundation in 1991.

Chadwell said it was similar and the color he preferred to use was pink as it shows up well.

Pool photo A contractor on Ruben Flores' home testified about pink twine he used during construction of Ruben's home.

Sanger also asked Chadwell if he’d ever used diesel fuel as a “release agent” to help the concrete from sticking to the construction forms. Chadwell said it was a common practice in the ’90s and that he'd sometimes used it.

The questions are likely to explain some of the items found in the soil under the deck during a search of the home including discoloration in the dirt and red fibers.

Pool photo People with shovels under the deck of Ruben Flores' home

Kristin Smart was reported to be wearing red at the time of her disappearance.

Sanger also asked several questions the jury submitted for the witness including what the soil conditions were like under the deck, why the footings had to be so deep and how tall the crawl space under the house and deck were.

Pool photo A photo shown in court Aug. 29 of Ruben Flores' home under construction

Chadwell explained the area was made up of soil on top of rock, so the footings had to be dug down to the rock in all areas.

He said the height of the crawl space varied because of the slope under the house, but that you could easily stand up on some areas.

Pool photo Ruben Flores' attorney cross-examines the contractor for his client's home on Aug. 29, 2022

Ruben’s attorney, Harold Mesick, asked Chadwell about whether the house was connected to a septic or a sewer system and where cleanouts were located, again presumably to explain some of the items found during the search.

Pool photo Paul and Ruben Flores in court Aug. 29 along with their attorneys, Deputy D.A. Christopher Peurelle and detective Clint Cole.

Testimony resumed Monday afternoon.

Paul and Ruben Flores are being tried together but each have separate juries who will ultimately hand down separate verdicts.

Following their arrests in April 2021, Ruben was granted bail and has been out of custody since shortly after his arrest; however, Paul was denied bail and remains in custody.

If convicted, Paul faces a sentence of 25 years to life. Ruben faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail if convicted.