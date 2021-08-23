Watch
Flores preliminary hearing heads into week 4

Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times (pool photo)
Paul Flores and his attorney in court Aug. 20, 2021
Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:29:51-04

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores picks up again Monday morning.

It’s week four of the hearing.

Paul and Ruben were arrested in April and charged in connection with the death and disappearance of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in 1996 and has never been found.

This week, more witnesses are expected to testify, including detectives and investigators.

Prosecutor Christopher Peuvrelle says he is optimistic that the preliminary hearing will wrap up by Sept. 3.

