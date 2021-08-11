Cadaver dog handler to testify during day 7 of Flores preliminary hearing

A Longtime cadaver dog handler is expected to continue testimony Wednesday morning when the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores continues in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Paul and his father, Ruben Flores, face charges in connection with Kristin Smart's 1996 disappearance from Cal Poly.

A preliminary hearing allows the court to examine evidence and determine if there is enough evidence for a trial.

Tuesday, two former friends of Paul’s took the stand and the defense raised issue with the purple ties that certain people were wearing in the courtroom.

Adela Morris, who has spent 35 years as a cadaver dog handler and whose dog aided in the search of Paul’s dorm and other areas in 1996 following Smart’s disappearance, also began testifying.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last through the end of the month.

KSBY’s Megan Healy is in the courtroom and will have updates on KSBY and KSBY.com as they become available.