Flores preliminary hearing moves into day 6

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores moves into day 6 Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The father and son were arrested in April in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is accused of killing Kristin during the commission of a rape or attempted rape. Ruben, 80, has been charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of helping conceal Kristin’s body, which has yet to be found.

The preliminary hearing began last Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole was cross-examined by Paul's defense attorney, Robert Sanger, who focused on potential "other suspects" in the case, including the possibility of Scott Peterson.

Cole ultimately said there has been no evidence that Peterson was at the same Crandall Way party that Kristin Smart and Paul Flores attended the night Kristin disappeared or that Peterson was near the dorms that night.

The preliminary hearing was originally expected to last about three weeks but is now expected to continue through the rest of the month.

Audio of the hearing along with any video of witnesses, people in the audience or items submitted as evidence are not allowed to be filmed.

Full recaps of what takes place Tuesday will be posted throughout the day on KSBY.com. Watch KSBY News at 5p for a live report.

