Day 4: Testimony to continue in evidence hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is now expected to last longer than the original three-week projection, possibly through the month of August, officials announced Wednesday.

The hearing began Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The father and son were arrested in April and charged in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Prosecutors claim Paul killed Kristin during a rape or attempted rape and allege Ruben tried to help hide her body after the fact.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday, witness testimony included some of the investigators in the case.

Late in the day, some court documents related to the case were unsealed.

Those documents show that Paul Flores's attorney, Robert Sanger, filed a motion to quash, suppress and traverse, asking for evidence in dozens of searches to be thrown out, saying there was not sufficient probable cause.

It's also known as a "Franks motion" when the defense challenges the truth of information used to support search warrants and requests a hearing to discuss their validity.

Sanger is challenging at least 35 search warrants issued over 22 years, arguing they violated Paul's expectation of privacy and were served on basis of "speculation, hunch, innuendo, exaggeration, omission and outright misrepresentation."

In response, the prosecution says if the motions were filed on time, they would need time to address them after the preliminary hearing due to "extraordinarily broad reach of the defendant's motion, the number of search warrants in question, the large number of exhibits, and the general lack of specificity."

Sanger also alleges there are eight warrantless searches, one of those being Paul's former #128 dorm room in Santa Lucia Hall.

Sanger claims Paul's privacy was invaded when investigators searched his former dorm room on June 29, 1996. The District Attorney's office said that search warrant's affidavit, signed July 15, says both Paul and his roommate had vacated the dorm as of at least June 10, 1996, because the quarter had ended and they were required to leave.

The search warrants themselves remain sealed.

Thursday’s hearing begins at 9 a.m.

KSBY will provide updates as they become available.

Due to video and audio restrictions put in place by the judge, the hearing is not being live streamed.

