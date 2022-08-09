Juror absence forces Kristin Smart murder trial delay

The Kristin Smart murder trial was postponed once again on Tuesday.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe said the postponement was due to a juror’s absence. She reminded jurors to let the court know in advance if they needed to be out.

The trial is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s testimony was supposed to be a continuation of Monday’s testimony by retired Cal Poly Police Investigator Lawrence “Mike” Kennedy.

Kennedy interviewed defendant Paul Flores in the days after Kristin Smart’s disappearance.

Smart was last seen with Flores walking back to the Cal Poly dorms following an off-campus party early in the morning on May 25, 1996.

Flores is now on trial for Smart's murder. His father, Ruben Flores, is also on trial, charged with being an accessory after the fact. He is accused of helping hide Smart’s body.

The trial is expected to last into October.

