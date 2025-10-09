Paul Flores' appeal to be heard in Ventura County

The case against Kristin Smart's killer is going back before a judge.

An appeal in his case will be heard in Ventura County on Thursday.

It argues Paul Flores did not receive a fair trial in Monterey County three years ago.

Court documents show he's asking that his first-degree murder conviction be overturned or reduced to second-degree murder.

The documents cite alleged errors during trial and "reversible misconduct."

Flores remained a person of interest for years in the Cal Poly freshman's 1996 disappearance before his 2021 arrest and conviction the following year.

Community reporter Dylan Foreman will be in the courtroom when oral arguments for the appeal are heard and will have more on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m.