Preliminary hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores heads into day 3

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores heads into Day 3 Wednesday.

The father and son were arrested in April and charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact and is currently out on bail.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Multiple people have already been called to testify including Kristin’s parents, Stan and Denise Smart, and former students who knew Kristin or attended the party she was at the night she went missing.

For full recaps on the first two days in court, click here and here.

The hearing is expected to last about three weeks.

Due to video and audio restrictions put in place by the judge, the hearing is not being live streamed.

Before court adjourned for the day on Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole was called to the stand to discuss a booking photo.

It’s expected he will continue testifying when court resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated as new information from court becomes available throughout the day.

