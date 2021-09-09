Testimony Thursday will wrap up week 6 of Flores preliminary hearing

The sixth week of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores wraps up Thursday.

Both are charged in connection with the death of Kristin Smart, who was a Cal Poly freshman when she disappeared after attending an off-campus party in 1996.

On Wednesday, the judge cited the Shield Law and First Amendment rights when ruling that “Your Own Backyard” podcaster Chris Lambert would not be testifying or need to hand over documents related to Kristin’s case.

The court then heard from more people about what was found during a March 2021 search of Ruben’s home.

Forensic serologist Angela Butler testified that human blood was found in soil samples collected but added that DNA was not detected in any of the samples.

Paul is charged with Smart's murder and is being held without bail. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory and is currently out on bail.

Kristin’s body has never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

After Thursday, the court will take a break before resuming the preliminary hearing on Sept. 20.