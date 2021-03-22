2 injured in 3 back-to-back shootings in Lompoc

Lompoc police are investigating three shootings that took place in the city last week, injuring two people.

The first happened Tuesday, March 16, shortly after 11 p.m. on the 700 block of North E Street.

Police say a 25-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were hurt in the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related. They were both treated for their injuries and later released.

The other shootings happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, on the 400 block of North O Street and Thursday, March 18, on the 500 block of the North L/M alley.

Police say evidence of a shooting was located in both areas, but no victims were found.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have home or other surveillance video that could help with the investigation to contact the department.

No arrests have been made.

Lompoc police continue to investigate shootings in January; one that left a man dead in the riverbed and two others that injured a teen and young boy.

Police say some shootings have been reported since then, but last week's reports were the first since January to happen so closely together.

