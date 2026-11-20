A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit San Benito County on Friday, November 19 around 10:49 p.m.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck 10 kilometers Northwest of Pinnacles, California.

It reports that the depth of the earthquake was shallow at 6 kilometers.

Several smaller aftershocks also struck the area.

USGS reports that all aftershocks were in the magnitude range of 2.5 to 3.4.

Viewers in Morro Bay, Creston, Paso Robles, Templeton, and south Santa Maria have called in saying they felt light shaking.

As of right now, there are no reports of any injuries or damage in San Luis Obispo Co. or Santa Barbara Co.