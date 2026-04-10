84th annual Poly Royal Rodeo kicks off

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Thursday kicked off the 33rd Cal Poly Open House and the 84th Poly Royal Rodeo.

College rodeo athletes from across the West Coast are hoping to bring home a championship title.

This year, even more people can get in on the fun as the rodeo made a landmark return to Spanos Stadium.

Read more | 84th Poly Royal Rodeo set for landmark return to Spanos Stadium

Cal Poly Rodeo media manager Anna Grace Durham said they're calling this year's event the 'royal return.'

"We're back in 2026 bigger and better than ever. There's been some construction to the stadium, so it's actually increased our capacity, and we're excited to have the biggest attendance we've had," Durham said.

The rodeo runs through Saturday and organizers said it will go on rain or shine.