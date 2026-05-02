Become a volunteer to lead elephant seal field trips in San Luis Obispo County

Do you enjoy being outdoors and working with youth? Hearst San Simeon State Park is looking for community members to join the Elephant Seal School Group Docent Team.

This community program reaches more than 1,200 students each year, helping them learn about marine wildlife, especially the birth and breeding processes of elephant seals.

Volunteer docents will work at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery, the largest mainland rookery for elephant seals.

In partnership with California State Parks and Friends of the Elephant Seal, volunteers receive training in elephant seal biology while also developing skills in interpretation and environmental education to effectively share this information with students.

The training process consists of one Zoom session on July 9 and two in-person sessions scheduled for July 17 and September 11, 2026.

For more information regarding requirements and the application process, check out their website, Elephant Seal Docent Program.

