Community invited to celebration of life for Atascadero girl who battled brain cancer for 3.5 years

The community is invited to celebrate the life of an Atascadero girl who battled brain cancer for more than three years.

KSBY followed the story of Kyndal Gottfried, who died on Oct. 8 of this year after her family says her body was overtaken by an infection.

Her loved ones describe Kyndal, who would have turned 9 in January, as a sweet, vibrant little girl who loved life and Jesus.

The family says while cancer treatment took priority for Kyndal and her mother, Raquel, for the last 3.5 years, Kyndal’s cancer – Medulloblastoma – did not define who she was.

Family of Kyndal Gottfried Kyndal Gottfried

Making many memories with her mother and spending time with other family members, her family says Kyndal enjoyed making jewelry, painting, going to the beach, riding go carts, having sleepovers and dance parties with her cousins, playing in the dirt but also with makeup and getting dressed up. She also did gymnastics, ballet and “had an unforgettable soccer season.”

Other enjoyments included reading Bible stories with her grandma, baking, sewing, going to Lake Park, the dog beach and In-N-Out Burger.

The community has rallied around the young girl since her diagnosis in 2021 and relapse last year.

Her family is inviting everyone to a service honoring her life on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Atascadero Bible Church.

A reception at Rava Winery will take place at 1 p.m.

"The impact Kyndal had on everyone who met her will never be forgotten," her obituary stated. "May Kyndal’s love for life, people, and Jesus live on through all who knew her."

