How the heat could cause some problems for Central Coast farmers

Central Coast farmers are having to make changes to their operations as a result of the unseasonably intense heat.

Paul Clark, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau's Executive Director, says that this heat could cause some problems for farmers.

“The first issue is that it could move their harvest schedules up," Clark said. "The second issue will be that it might require more irrigation."

Clark says that depending on the duration of the hot weather, it could even cause some damage to crops. He explains that the most vulnerable produce to the heat are leafy greens and strawberries.

Jesse Trace with Traceland Organics in Morro Bay grows avocados and some citrus. He shared that his farm is making sure to provide its crops with plenty of water.

“We give all of our plants a little extra water," Trace said. "Our perennial crops, like avocados and citrus, we are going to water them a little bit longer."

Trace says he believes his crops will be okay but thinks this heat will have more of an impact on citrus growers in Southern California.

Another concern is making sure farm workers do not experience heat-related illness. Typically, Clark says this is not the time of year when farm workers are out during the peak temperatures of the day.

“Farmers and managers have to make sure that workers are staying hydrated," Clark said. "They have to provide shade so that they can rest."