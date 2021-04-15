Investigators do not know where Kristin Smart's remains are located, sheriff says

In his first interview since announcing the arrests of two suspects in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson called into Up & Adam in the Morning Thursday to talk more about the case.

While he stayed away from disclosing specific evidence investigators may have, Sheriff Parkinson did confirm that the sheriff’s office does not know where the Cal Poly freshman’s remains are.

Montiel asked, “Do you know the property where Kristin can be found?”

Parkinson replied, “If I knew where Kristin, you know, is located, you’d know that today because I would have announced that.”

This comes after District Attorney Dan Dow on Wednesday said, “We do believe that we do have the location where the body was buried,” but the D.A. did not reveal where the location might be and whether her body may have, at one point, been moved.

Parkinson said the case is not over until Kristin is returned home.

Montiel also asked the sheriff what the call to the Smart family was like when he notified them of the arrests.

“I think it was a little overwhelming for them,” Sheriff Parkinson said. “I talk to them quite a bit and I could hear the emotion.”

Parkinson said there was no conversation with Paul during the drive with sheriff’s officials from the 44-year-old suspect’s home in San Pedro to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Paul has remained quiet since shortly after Kristin first went missing.

When asked if investigators no longer need to hear from Paul, Parkinson replied, “There’s always a desire to get somebody’s side of the story if they’re willing to provide it, but if they’re not willing to provide it, you have to be prepared to move forward without it.”

Parkinson said there was not necessarily one piece of evidence needed to make Tuesday’s arrest, which came nearly 25 years after Smart’s 1996 disappearance.

“Every piece was important and is important and certainly will be important to the district attorney’s office in moving forward, but I don’t think there’s one particular piece that’s needed. I think it’s a collection of everything that has to be present to move forward,” the sheriff said, adding he is feeling good following the arrest, but is a little run down.

Parkinson also commented on whether other arrests could be made in the case after Montiel asked the sheriff if he really believes Paul’s mother, Susan, could have been in the dark about her son and husband’s alleged involvement.

“You can believe anything you want, but if you cannot prove it, it’s not real,” the sheriff replied.

In an interview last month with KSBY, Susan told reporter Megan Healy, "We (the Flores family) have no responsibility for her disappearance and what happened to that young woman, and I've said it in a court of law."

The sheriff’s interview with radio host Adam Montiel is likely one of the last he will do while the case makes its way through the court.

A judge on Thursday during Ruben and Paul’s arraignment agreed to a protective order, which prohibits the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office and other officials from discussing details or releasing documents related to the case due to its high-profile nature.

Paul is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Ruben is being held on $250,000 bail on accessory to murder after the fact.

Neither entered pleas on Thursday. Both are due back in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

To listen to Thursday's interview on the Coast 104.5 FM show, click here.