Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday to perform in Paso Robles

Vina Robles Amphitheatre
The Vina Robles Amphitheatre is adding performances to the calendar again, after COVID-19 shut down their 2020 season.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 06, 2021
More shows are in the works for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday are set to perform at the venue on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The two bands will be performing with The Beaches.

Concert tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 9 and will range from $45 to $55. They will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Both rock bands grew to prominence with hit songs released in the early 2000s.

Jimmy Eat World was formed in 1993 in Mesa, Ariz. The four-piece band has released ten studio albums. Their most recent album, "Surviving," came out in October 2019.

Taking Back Sunday is celebrating over 20 years since they were founded. Also a four-piece band, their current lineup features artists who were all there from the beginning. Their most recent collection, "Twenty," was released in 2019.

Among the artists the Vina Robles Amphitheatre is set to feature this year are Brantley Gilbert, St. Vincent, and The Mavericks.

