Judge appoints psychiatrist to evaluate Shandon murder suspect's competency

A psychiatrist has been appointed to evaluate the man accused of fatally stabbing one family member and injuring another in Shandon.

The attorney for suspect Justin Tray Buchanan, Steven Rice, declared doubt to Buchanan's competency to stand trial in Thursday's hearing and requested a psychiatric evaluation for his client.

The judge, George Eskin, ordered a suspension of the proceedings and appointed a psychiatrist to examine Buchanan.

The 31-year-old was chargedwith murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 16, Sheriff's officials said 52-year-old William Buchanan called for help, saying he and his wife had been stabbed multiple times.

William was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment but his wife, 44-year-old Kelly Buchanan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin was arrested after law enforcement spent hours searching for him in Shandon.

No plea was entered in Thursday's hearing and Justin remains in custody without bail.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 24.