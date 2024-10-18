Jury finds Atascadero barber guilty on all but one count in sex crimes case

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.) - Jurors late Friday afternoon returned with three guilty verdicts in the sex crimes case against Nathan Abate, finding him guilty of rape by force or fear, rape by intoxication and oral copulation of a minor.

A mistrial was declared on another count of rape by force or fear after jurors could not come to an agreement.

Many of Abate's family and friends were in the courtroom, some hugging and comforting each other after the verdicts were handed down.

Abate remained expressionless. He was taken into custody at the end of the court proceedings.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 12.

___

(3:41 p.m.) - Jurors in the case against a local barber charged with sex crimes were sent back to continue deliberations in the case Friday afternoon.

The judge made the order after an announcement Friday afternoon saying a verdict in the case against Nathan Abate was in.

Jurors are reportedly split on at least one of the counts against Abate, telling the judge they have taken two votes so far and do not believe further discussion will change their decisions.

The Atascadero barber was charged with multiple sex crimes including rape, rape by intoxication of drugs and alcohol, and oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

Back in April of 2022, a former San Luis Obispo woman posted on social media about her experience with sexual assault. She named both Abate and Kin Coffee shop owner Julian Contreras as being involved in the incident.

After her story came out, multiple other women shared similar experiences.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the allegations and turned their findings over to the SLO County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges against Abate this past January.

Opening statements in Abate’s jury trial began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court earlier this month with multiple alleged victims and witnesses called to the stand during the trial.

Jurors began deliberations following closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.

KSBY News community reporter Karson Wells was in the courtroom when the jurors were sent back for continued deliberations and will have information on what comes next in the case as it's released.

As for Contreras, sheriff's officials tell KSBY they also still have an active arrest warrant for him for sexual assault charges but his location is unknown.