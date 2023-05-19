Watch Now
Luke Bryan concert at Mid-State Fair sells out

Tickets appear to still be available on the secondary market.
Luke Bryan
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Luke Bryan
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 17:56:08-04

Luke Bryan's concert at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair has sold out, fair officials announced in a press release.

Bryan fans may still be in luck: concert tickets appear to be still available on secondary markets, such as Vividseats and Ticketmaster. The sellout appears to only apply to tickets sold directly through the California Mid-State Fair website.

An opening act has yet to be announced.

One of country music's brightest stars was added to the fair's lineup on May 1 — with tickets officially going on sale May 5.

Bryan's concert is set for July 23 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

This is Bryan's second consecutive sellout at the Mid-State Fair. The other occurred in 2018.

Bryan's concert is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

"Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other [c]ountry artist of all time with 81.5 [m]illion," the California Mid-State Fair press release said. "His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year."

