Luke Bryan concert at Mid-State Fair sells out

Luke Bryan's concert at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair has sold out, fair officials announced in a press release.

Bryan fans may still be in luck: concert tickets appear to be still available on secondary markets, such as Vividseats and Ticketmaster. The sellout appears to only apply to tickets sold directly through the California Mid-State Fair website.

An opening act has yet to be announced.

One of country music's brightest stars was added to the fair's lineup on May 1 — with tickets officially going on sale May 5.

Bryan's concert is set for July 23 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

This is Bryan's second consecutive sellout at the Mid-State Fair. The other occurred in 2018.

Bryan's concert is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

"Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other [c]ountry artist of all time with 81.5 [m]illion," the California Mid-State Fair press release said. "His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year."