Man gets 7-year sentence in connection with hit-and-run death of Atascadero boy

At an emotional hearing on Wednesday, the man who admitted to hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy in Atascadero earlier this year and then driving off learned his fate.

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge sentenced Zachary Bernal, 32, to seven years in state prison for his role in José Gutiérrez's death.

The boy was walking home from school along El Camino Real on March 14 when he was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bernal is expected to serve about 3.5 years due to custody credit and the crime being listed as non-intentional.

KSBY Zachary Bernal appeared in court on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, for his sentencing.

The sentencing comes after Bernal pleaded guilty in May to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident.

Atascadero community reporter Ashley Stevens was in the packed courtroom when the verdict was handed down. She says both the Gutiérrez family and Bernal shed tears, and there was a large showing of support from the community for the boy's family.

