Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run death of Atascadero boy

The man charged with vehicular manslaughter for the hit-and-run crash that killed an Atascadero boy changed his plea this week.

On Wednesday, Zachary Bernal pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in death, and possession of a controlled substance. He originally entered pleas of not guilty.

On Friday, March 14, 11-year-old José Gutiérrez was walking home from school along El Camino Real when he was hit. Gutiérrez was posthumously awarded a lifesaving medal by the Atascadero Police Department because he reportedly warned his two friends to get out of the way of the oncoming vehicle before he was struck himself.

Kenny Nichols

Bernal remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.